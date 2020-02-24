Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo Championship Fight Set for UFC 250 in May

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo will take on Brazilian legend Jose Aldo at UFC 250 in May in Sao Paulo, Brazil, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto:

UFC president Dana White has confirmed the 135-pound championship bout will go ahead with both sides in agreement, per Okamoto.



Cejudo had previously made it clear that he wanted the first defence of his bantamweight title to be against the Brazilian, per Marc Raimondi at ESPN.

Cejudo has not been in action since June 2019 when he beat Marlon Moraes in the third round to capture the title at UFC 238 in Chicago. Victory saw him become the fourth fighter, after Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes, to hold two UFC world titles at the same time.

The 33-year-old subsequently underwent shoulder surgery that ruled him out for the rest of the year and will have been out of action for 11 months by the time he returns to the Octogan.

Triple C is widely regarded as one of the sport's hottest talents and made it clear earlier in February that Aldo was in high sights, per Raimondi.

"Jose Aldo, he's another legend. I think, to me, when you're able to add Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw and Jose Aldo - man, I'm covering everybody from flyweight to featherweight. He's gonna be the next to bend his knee to Triple C. The cabbage patch head is going down. You're gonna kiss my feet, Jose Waldo."

Aldo's last fight was in December when he lost to Moraes via split decision. White said afterward Aldo won the fight and that Cejudo had called him and agreed:

The Brazilian now looks set for another shot at the title despite his loss last time out, although the decision for him to take on Cejudo has been met with some criticism:

There's no doubting Aldo's track record—he is longest reigning UFC champion in featherweight history—but he is coming off two defeats and has not held a title since 2017.

