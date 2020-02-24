Mohamed Salah, Liverpool Rally to Beat West Ham, Keep Unbeaten Run Alive

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League record suffered a scare on Monday when the Reds were forced to come from behind to beat struggling West Ham United 3-2 in the Premier League at Anfield.

The Reds took the lead inside the opening 10 minutes when Georginio Wijnaldum headed Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross past goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

However, the Hammers answered straight back when Issa Diop nodded home Robert Snodgrass' corner and then stunned the league leaders by going ahead early in the second half through Pablo Fornals.

Mohamed Salah equalised when his shot squirmed though Fabianski's grasp before Sadio Mane prodded home the winner from close range from another Alexander-Arnold cross.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool looked set for another comfortable home win after taking an early lead. Alexander-Arnold whipped in a trademark cross from the right for Wijnaldum to head the opener, although Fabianski got a hand to the ball and might have done better.

Their lead lasted only three minutes. Diop powerfully headed Snodgrass' corner down at the near post, and the ball crept over the line despite Alisson getting a hand to it (UK video only):

Fabianski was called into action again to acrobatically tip a shot over the bar from Salah from inside the penalty area, while Diop tapped an effort wide after another corner caused Liverpool problems.

An entertaining first half saw Alexander-Arnold fire a free-kick inches wide of the target and Virgil van Dijk hit the woodwork from another superb delivery from the Liverpool right-back.

West Ham silenced the home crowd after 10 minutes of the second half by taking the lead. Fornals produced a fine first-time finish to sweep home Declan Rice's cross after a late run into the penalty area:

The goal brought a rare sense of nervousness around Anfield, but the hosts managed to level through an awful error by Fabianski. Left-back Andy Robertson cut the ball back to Salah, who aimed a low shot at the goalkeeper that the Pole somehow managed to let trickle through his legs and into the back of the net:

Fabianski made some amends with another block on Salah. The ball rose up to Roberto Firmino at the back post, but the Brazilian could not quite convert.

Yet Liverpool were not to be denied and hit the winner with 10 minutes of normal time remaining. Alexander-Arnold hooked a cross past Fabianski for Mane to knock into an empty net and make it a record-equalling 18 Premier League wins in a row.

What's Next?

Both teams are back in Premier League action on Saturday. Liverpool play Watford at Vicarage Road, while West Ham host Southampton at the London Stadium.