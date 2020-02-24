Pacers' Jeremy Lamb's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL, Meniscus, Fracture

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers announced Monday guard Jeremy Lamb is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL, torn lateral meniscus and a lateral femoral condylar fracture.

Lamb suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Toronto Raptors, leaving the game after eight minutes of action.

The 27-year-old had averaged 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 46 appearances this season, his first with the Pacers.

He signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the team in the offseason after four years with the Charlotte Hornets. He averaged a career-high 15.3 points per game last year but took on a smaller role on a team contending for a playoff spot.

Still, Lamb remained a starter and a reliable weapon on both ends of the court, even in a down year as a shooter. His presence was especially valuable with Victor Oladipo out the first few months of the year with a ruptured quad.

Though Oladipo has since returned, he missed Sunday's game with a lower back injury, leaving the Pacers even thinner at guard.

Justin Holiday and Aaron Holiday will likely see bigger roles in the backcourt going forward, with Malcolm Brogdon potentially getting more time at the 2. It could also put more pressure on Oladipo to work his way back to full strength after just eight appearances this season.

Indiana entered Monday 33-24, good for sixth in the Eastern Conference, but the injury problems could create issues for a team with high expectations this season.