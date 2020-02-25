Champions League 2020: Tuesday Odds, Live Stream for Round-of-16 Leg 1 Fixtures

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Barcelona and Chelsea feature in the first legs of the 2020 UEFA Champions League last 16 on Tuesday against Napoli and Bayern Munich, respectively.

The Spanish champions are on the road in their opening encounter, with the Blues welcoming the Bundesliga titleholders to west London.

Bayern advanced with a perfect record through the group stage, and Barca and Napoli remain undefeated during the current competition.

Tuesday's Fixtures

Napoli vs. Barca

The Blaugrana cruised through as Group F winners into the knockout rounds, with Lionel Messi looking to win the competition for the fifth time in his career.

However, Napoli will provide significant resistance to the Catalans' hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. The Serie A team finished second behind Liverpool in Group E, but they haven't tasted defeat in Europe's biggest club competition this season.

Both sides have experienced contrasting fortunes in domestic competition, and they enter the Champions League last 16 with new managers.

Gennaro Gattuso replaced Carlo Ancelotti in Naples in December, while Quique Setien was handed the reins at the Camp Nou after Ernesto Valverde's dismissal in January.

Barca continue the season without first-choice striker Luis Suarez after a serious knee injury, and forward Ousmane Dembele will also miss the remainder of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

Martin Braithwaite has joined Barca from Leganes as an emergency signing, but the Denmark international isn't eligible to feature on Tuesday.

Barca should have plenty of firepower, though, with Messi partnering Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati.

According to Football Italia, Gattuso highlighted the challenge of crossing swords with Barca and their talismanic Argentinian:

"As a player against Barcelona, we looked them in the face and said that we play a different sport. We didn't touch the ball and they never let you get hold of it.

"For four days you felt like you were on a different planet. That's the feeling I had as player against Barcelona. They destroyed you mentally.

"You can't stop Messi, but in these moments my players have to try. We are playing against Barcelona, not only Messi. It doesn't make sense to have a player man mark Messi. We will try some things today and then we'll see."

Napoli have been inconsistent in Serie A this season, but a run of six wins in their last seven in all competitions has come at the right time ahead of the visit of Barcelona.

Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich

It's been a stressful period for Frank Lampard after his return to Chelsea as head coach, but his team have been able to cling on to fourth place in the Premier League despite some concerning results.

The Blues are on a run of only four wins in their last nine matches in all competitions, and the inexperience and lack of depth in the Blues' squad is evident.

Bayern have suffered the odd blip during their campaign, but they remain a winning machine in all competitions.

Hansi Flick arrived at Bayern as Niko Kovac's assistant last summer and took the reins of the club when the former Croatia international departed in November.

Bayern have been one of the Champions League's most impressive outfits this term, scoring 24 goals in their six Group B games to storm past their opponents.

The German side will be difficult to beat over two legs, and Chelsea must find a way to curb their fluctuating defensive performances of recent weeks.

The Blues conceded nine goals in the group phase, and they might not have the quality to stop Bayern's attack.