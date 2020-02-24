PSG's Kylian Mbappe Posts 'Afraid to Win?' on IG in Response to Fans' Banner

PSG's Kylian Mbappe Posts 'Afraid to Win?' on IG in Response to Fans' BannerFebruary 24, 2020
Kylian Mbappe has responded to a fan banner criticising him and his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates.
During Sunday's 4-3 victory over Bordeaux, PSG ultras hit out at Mbappe, Neymar and Thiago Silva following the club's 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday:
Mbappe responded by asking "Afraid to win?" on Instagram:
The fans' criticism comes after their Champions League hopes were left in the balance by their defeat at Dortmund.
PSG were far from their best against the German side:
Erling Haaland bagged two goals either side of Neymar's strike for the Parisians, which Mbappe assisted:
It's deja vu for PSG, for whom Champions League failure has become a defining trait in recent years.
They have exited the Champions League in the round of 16 for three seasons running, having not made it beyond the quarter-finals of the competition since 1995.
Criticising Mbappe in particular seems unfair, though, considering he only turned 21 in December, even if he's already a bona fide superstar:
Scouted Football @ScoutedFtbl
Kylian Mbappé has contributed to 20+ goals in each of his four full seasons in Ligue 1. • 2016–17: 15 goals and 8 assists • 2017–18: 13 goals and 8 assists • 2018–19: 33 goals and 7 assists • 2019–20: 16 goals and 4 assists Consistent excellence at just 21 years old. https://t.co/SNXndmOowE
Since the start of the 2017-18 season, when he and Neymar arrived at the club, PSG have won seven honours, including two Ligue 1 titles.
Mbappe has been a vital component in their success, recording 85 goals and 48 assists in his 117 outings for the club.
Ranking Real Madrid's Loan Army
Who's closest to getting a starting spot next season?