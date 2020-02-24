PSG's Kylian Mbappe Posts 'Afraid to Win?' on IG in Response to Fans' Banner

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe looks on during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Girondins de Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on February 23, 2020. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)
MARTIN BUREAU/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe has responded to a fan banner criticising him and his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates.

During Sunday's 4-3 victory over Bordeaux, PSG ultras hit out at Mbappe, Neymar and Thiago Silva following the club's 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday:

Mbappe responded by asking "Afraid to win?" on Instagram:

The fans' criticism comes after their Champions League hopes were left in the balance by their defeat at Dortmund.

PSG were far from their best against the German side:

Erling Haaland bagged two goals either side of Neymar's strike for the Parisians, which Mbappe assisted:

It's deja vu for PSG, for whom Champions League failure has become a defining trait in recent years.

They have exited the Champions League in the round of 16 for three seasons running, having not made it beyond the quarter-finals of the competition since 1995.

Criticising Mbappe in particular seems unfair, though, considering he only turned 21 in December, even if he's already a bona fide superstar:

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, when he and Neymar arrived at the club, PSG have won seven honours, including two Ligue 1 titles.

Mbappe has been a vital component in their success, recording 85 goals and 48 assists in his 117 outings for the club.

