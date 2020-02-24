Blaise Matuidi Says Juventus Have Exercised 1-Year Extension in His Contract

TF-Images/Getty Images

Blaise Matuidi has confirmed that Juventus have triggered a one-year extension in his contract to keep him at the club until 2021.

The Frenchman's deal was set to expire this summer, but he told Sport24 (h/t Football Italia): "In my contract there was an option for another year. Juventus have exercised it. I never had any doubts about it. I feel the trust of everyone."

Matuidi arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for an initial €30.5 million, with a further €10.5 million in add-ons dependent on the number of appearances made for the Bianconeri.

He has thus far played 118 times for the Old Lady in all competitions.

Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren believes he's one of several midfielders to sign for Juve in recent years to fall short of the strength they once enjoyed in that area:

He is perhaps not the most natural fit with the technical football manager Maurizio Sarri employs, either, as football writer Kaustubh Pandey observed:

The enforcer does help provide defensive protection, though, thanks to his tireless work in the engine room to break up opponents' play and regain possession for his side.

He's not quite the player he once was, and he'll be 33 in April, so he's entering the twilight of his career.

However, after Juve allowed Emre Can to depart in January for Borussia Dortmund, they may not want to leave themselves short of options by losing Matuidi this summer.

Sami Khedira is the same age—he'll also turn 33 in April—performs a similar role to Matuidi and already has another year remaining on his deal, but he has been out since November after knee surgery.

The German is likely to return soon if his expected three-month recovery has gone to plan, but Matuidi remaining at the club gives them some insurance if Khedira struggles to find form after his long absence.