Jurgen Klopp on Transfers: Liverpool Want Players 'Who Want to Fight' for Place

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said the club are looking to recruit players who are prepared to compete for their place in the side.

Per Goal's Dejan Kalinic, the coach recognised the perception held by some that his side are the world's best can both help and hinder them in the transfer market:

"It's easier if players see you as that. If they see you are successful, it's easier to get into talks with players.

"But on the other side, it's more difficult the better your team is because they ask questions like, 'where and when would I play?'

"We need players who want to be part of this, who want to fight for their spot, who want to make the next step together with us, who want to develop and improve so that's it."

Jack Sear of the same outlet shared further comments:

It's hard to dispute that Liverpool are the best team in the world this season.

They're the reigning European champions—having reached the last two UEFA Champions League finals—and they're also the world champions having won the FIFA Club World Cup in December.

What's more, after racking up 97 points in the Premier League last season, losing just once in the process, they're already on 76 in this campaign after 26 matches having picked up 25 wins and one draw.

As a result of their incredible form, they're 19 points clear of Manchester City atop the table, and they're likely to extend that lead significantly before the Citizens next play a league fixture:

They've also shipped just 15 goals in the league, which is the best defensive record in Europe's top five leagues.

Sports scientist and coach Simon Brundish offered further insight into their defensive prowess:

The Reds' success has come from consistently strong team performances.

As such, there's little weakness to be found in their first XI, so unless the club splash out on a marquee superstar player, any incoming recruits will need to earn their position in the team.

For example, Liverpool spent an initial £39 million to sign Fabinho from Monaco in the summer of 2018, and he didn't even play for the club in the Premier League until October 20 that year.

Given everything they've won since and are likely to win in the coming years, there will likely be no shortage of players willing to follow a similar path.