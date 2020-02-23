Thunder's Chris Paul Passes Clyde Drexler for 7th on NBA's All-Time Steals List

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Chris Paul made history late in the first half of the Oklahoma City Thunder's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday evening.

The 34-year-old point guard surpassed Clyde Drexler for seventh place on the NBA's all-time steals list, a category in which he leads all active players:

The record-breaking swipe came with one minute, 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter when the 10-time All-Star stole the ball from DeMar DeRozan.

Paul's first season in Oklahoma City has exceeded all expectations, especially considering the offseason buzz that the team wanted to move him. He is perhaps the main reason the Thunder are surprisingly in playoff contention to start the second half of the season.

Paul entered Sunday averaging 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals across 55 starts.