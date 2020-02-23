DeMarcus Cousins Rumors: Lakers Interested in Re-Signing Center in Free Agency

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers waived big man DeMarcus Cousins, who is recovering from a torn ACL, so they could make room on the roster to add forward Markieff Morris, but they are reportedly open to a reunion heading into the 2020-21 campaign.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, both Cousins and the Purple and Gold "have expressed interest" in reaching an agreement during the upcoming offseason.

Cousins appeared to be a notable addition for the Lakers when they signed him to a one-year deal to bolster the frontcourt before a potential championship run, but he tore his ACL during an August workout and never appeared in a game.

It was more of the same for the University of Kentucky product, who ruptured his Achilles in January 2018 for the New Orleans Pelicans and tore his left quadriceps in April 2019 for the Golden State Warriors.

The latter injury occurred during the first round of the playoffs, and he didn't return until the NBA Finals.

Whether it is the Lakers or someone else who adds him this offseason, injuries and his ability to bounce back from them will be a major storyline. He turns 30 years old in August and surely won't be as explosive as he was when he was healthy and in his prime on the way to four All-Star nods and two All-NBA selections.

Cousins did connect on 35.9 percent of his three-pointers while playing for the Pelicans and could tap into that aspect of his game if the Lakers re-sign him.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis attract plenty of defensive attention, which opens the floor up for perimeter shooters to take advantage of the ensuing space. If Cousins can consistently hit from three-point range, the Lakers could feature him in the regular rotation on next season's team.