Lakers Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Be Waived amid Markieff Morris Buyout Links

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins' tenure as a Los Angeles Laker has reportedly ended before he played a single game for the team.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported Friday evening the Lakers are waiving the 29-year-old center.

Bobby Marks of ESPN offered some details on the timing of the release:

Cousins suffered a torn ACL during an August workout in Las Vegas. He had signed with the Lakers on a one-year contract in July.

The move to part ways with Cousins comes after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported earlier Friday that forward Markieff Morris agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons. Charania reported shortly after that Morris intends to sign with L.A.

"Morris has been sold on a backup power forward role with the Lakers—with more minutes for Kyle Kuzma at the three now," Charania noted.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters during last Saturday's All-Star Weekend festivities that Cousins was "on track" to play for the team in the playoffs (h/t Silver Screen and Roll's Harrison Faigen).

However, along with L.A.'s reported pending pairing with Morris, Cousins became disposable because of how well Dwight Howard has performed behind JaVale McGee at the five. The 34-year-old has exceeded expectations and is averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 19.8 minutes across 53 games (two starts).

As for Cousins, this is just the latest development in what has been an injury-plagued few years for the Sacramento Kings' 2010 fifth overall pick that began with a ruptured Achilles in Jan. 2018 while still with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Golden State Warriors then signed him to a one-year contract, but he did not make his 2018-19 debut until Jan. 18.

Once on the court for the Warriors, Cousins suffered a torn quad in the team's first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers last April. He disclosed to ESPN's Rachel Nichols last June that his quadriceps injury made him feel "ready to quit."

It's worth wondering if Cousins is having those same emotions now that he's searching for his fifth team in 10 seasons.

However, Cousins showed glimpses of his former dominance when briefly healthy for Golden State. He averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 25.7 minutes across 30 regular-season starts.