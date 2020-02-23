Red Sox News: Dustin Pedroia Placed on 60-Day IL, Phillips Valdez Claimed

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox announced they placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 60-day injured list to make space on the 40-man roster for right-handed pitcher Phillips Valdez, who they claimed off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.

This comes after Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported in January that Pedroia "suffered what sources say was a significant setback with his left knee" that put his availability for all of spring training in question.

The veteran second baseman was also said to be "discussing his options" at the time with both the team and his family.

Injuries have defined the latter part of Pedroia's career.

He underwent his fifth knee surgery in August and played a mere six games during the 2019 campaign, which was twice as many as the three games he played in 2018. He also appeared in 93 games in 2015 and 105 games in 2017.

The constant setbacks have prevented him from building on a resume that includes two World Series championships, an American League Rookie of the Year, AL MVP, four Gold Gloves and four All-Star nods.

Even if Pedroia decides to ultimately retire or plays limited time again during the 2020 campaign, his status as a Red Sox legend is secured.

As for the newest addition, Valdez appeared in 11 games for the Texas Rangers in 2019 and finished with a 3.94 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 16 innings. It was the 28-year-old's first experience at the major league level.