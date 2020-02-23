La Liga Table 2020: Sunday's Week 25 Results and Updated Standings

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2020

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 23: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Saul Niguez of Atletico de Madrid and Santi Cazorla of Villarreal CF battle for the ball during the Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Villarreal CF at Wanda Metropolitano on February 23, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Alejandro Rios/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Joao Felix netted his first La Liga goal since September, bagging the final goal in Atletico Madrid's comeback win over Villarreal.

The Rojiblancos fell behind early when Paco Alcacer opened the scoring but tied things up before the break and dominated in the second half.

Sevilla also collected all three points by beating Getafe, and Granada defeated Osasuna on the road.

Here are Sunday's results:

Osasuna 0-3 Granada

Alaves 2-1 Athletic

Valladolid 2-1 Espanyol

Getafe 0-3 Sevilla

Atletico Madrid 3-1 Villarreal

   

The standings for La Liga:

Atletico ran into an early deficit at home on Sunday, conceding the first goal after just 16 minutes.

Per sportswriter Dermot Corrigan, Alcacer's excellent strike initially looked like it might have been offside, but replays confirmed that was not the case:

Villarreal came into the match having won three of their last four, and they clearly were not intimated by the Rojiblancos.

They flirted with conceding several times in the first half, however, and Sergio Asenjo made a phenomenal save to keep out Stefan Savic. Ruben Pena also got very lucky he didn't give away a penalty, with the VAR placing the ball just outside the box.

It was Angel Correa who tied things up shortly before the half-time break, and Sime Vrsaljko was instrumental in the build-up, placing a perfect cross for the Argentinian.

Kieran Trippier played a role in Koke's goal that put his team in front, finding space out wide before playing in Correa. He found his team-mate with a good cross.

The returning Felix also got in on the fun, doubling the lead to secure the three points for his team:

Sevilla took three big points away to this season's Cinderella story, Getafe, cruising to a one-sided win. It had big consequences for the standings:

Lucas Ocampos, Fernando and Jules Kounde got the goals for the Andalusians, who were quite efficient in front of goals, scoring three times with five shots on target.

The race for third and fourth place remains incredible tight after Week 25, with Real Sociedad battering Valencia on Saturday. As it stands, just five points separate third from eighth place.

Even Granada will like their chances of winning a European ticket following their one-sided win over Osasuna. Darwin Machis scored twice in the first half, playing a big part in the win.

Alaves put some more distance between themselves and the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Athletic, courtesy of a late goal from Rodrigo Ely.

Related

    Mbappe Cut Through Bordeaux for 4-2 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mbappe Cut Through Bordeaux for 4-2 🎥

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Correa Got Atleti Level vs. Villarreal 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Correa Got Atleti Level vs. Villarreal 🎥

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Rodrygo Suspended for Clasico

    Real Madrid forward sent off for celebrating Castilla goal in the keeper’s face 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Rodrygo Suspended for Clasico

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Sunday's Premier League Winners and Losers

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sunday's Premier League Winners and Losers

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report