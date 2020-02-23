La Liga Table 2020: Sunday's Week 25 Results and Updated Standings

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Joao Felix netted his first La Liga goal since September, bagging the final goal in Atletico Madrid's comeback win over Villarreal.

The Rojiblancos fell behind early when Paco Alcacer opened the scoring but tied things up before the break and dominated in the second half.

Sevilla also collected all three points by beating Getafe, and Granada defeated Osasuna on the road.

Here are Sunday's results:

Osasuna 0-3 Granada

Alaves 2-1 Athletic

Valladolid 2-1 Espanyol

Getafe 0-3 Sevilla

Atletico Madrid 3-1 Villarreal

The standings for La Liga:

Atletico ran into an early deficit at home on Sunday, conceding the first goal after just 16 minutes.

Per sportswriter Dermot Corrigan, Alcacer's excellent strike initially looked like it might have been offside, but replays confirmed that was not the case:

Villarreal came into the match having won three of their last four, and they clearly were not intimated by the Rojiblancos.

They flirted with conceding several times in the first half, however, and Sergio Asenjo made a phenomenal save to keep out Stefan Savic. Ruben Pena also got very lucky he didn't give away a penalty, with the VAR placing the ball just outside the box.

It was Angel Correa who tied things up shortly before the half-time break, and Sime Vrsaljko was instrumental in the build-up, placing a perfect cross for the Argentinian.

Kieran Trippier played a role in Koke's goal that put his team in front, finding space out wide before playing in Correa. He found his team-mate with a good cross.

The returning Felix also got in on the fun, doubling the lead to secure the three points for his team:

Sevilla took three big points away to this season's Cinderella story, Getafe, cruising to a one-sided win. It had big consequences for the standings:

Lucas Ocampos, Fernando and Jules Kounde got the goals for the Andalusians, who were quite efficient in front of goals, scoring three times with five shots on target.

The race for third and fourth place remains incredible tight after Week 25, with Real Sociedad battering Valencia on Saturday. As it stands, just five points separate third from eighth place.

Even Granada will like their chances of winning a European ticket following their one-sided win over Osasuna. Darwin Machis scored twice in the first half, playing a big part in the win.

Alaves put some more distance between themselves and the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Athletic, courtesy of a late goal from Rodrigo Ely.