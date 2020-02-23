Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Expects to Be Cleared in 3 Months Amid Injury Rehab

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Ben Roethlisberger missed nearly all of 2019 with an elbow injury but believes he will be ready to play within a few months after a positive checkup with the doctor.

"It was a good report," the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said Sunday, per Ron Cook of the Post-Gazette. "I got to bypass the tennis ball throwing for a month and go right to the football. Still going to be about 2.5-3 months until I get total clearance from doc, but we are doing good!"

Roethlisberger underwent surgery in September, ending his season after just two games and zero touchdown passes.

The Steelers struggled offensively without him, finishing 8-8 despite having a top-five defense. Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges each got an opportunity under center, but the squad ended the year with the No. 30 offense in the NFL.

It helped put the focus on Roethlisberger returning under center in 2020, even as he approaches his 38th birthday in March.

Head coach Mike Tomlin recently said in ESPN's First Take that he has "no hesitation" the quarterback will be ready to go for Week 1, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

The Steelers then released a video Saturday of the veteran throwing a football in a gym:

Though there's still a long way to go before he can handle contact, the recovery has been encouraging as he tries to lead the Steelers next season.