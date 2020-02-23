Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Expects to Be Cleared in 3 Months Amid Injury Rehab

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks on during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Ben Roethlisberger missed nearly all of 2019 with an elbow injury but believes he will be ready to play within a few months after a positive checkup with the doctor.

"It was a good report," the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said Sunday, per Ron Cook of the Post-Gazette. "I got to bypass the tennis ball throwing for a month and go right to the football. Still going to be about 2.5-3 months until I get total clearance from doc, but we are doing good!"

Roethlisberger underwent surgery in September, ending his season after just two games and zero touchdown passes.

The Steelers struggled offensively without him, finishing 8-8 despite having a top-five defense. Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges each got an opportunity under center, but the squad ended the year with the No. 30 offense in the NFL.

It helped put the focus on Roethlisberger returning under center in 2020, even as he approaches his 38th birthday in March.

Head coach Mike Tomlin recently said in ESPN's First Take that he has "no hesitation" the quarterback will be ready to go for Week 1, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

The Steelers then released a video Saturday of the veteran throwing a football in a gym:

Though there's still a long way to go before he can handle contact, the recovery has been encouraging as he tries to lead the Steelers next season.

Related

    4 Steelers Position Battles to Watch This Offseason

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    4 Steelers Position Battles to Watch This Offseason

    Curt Popejoy
    via Steelers Wire

    He's a Fit for Virtually Any Team. So Where Will Chris Jones Land?

    While not quite a household name, the Chiefs DL is one of the best players scheduled to hit this year's free-agent market ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    He's a Fit for Virtually Any Team. So Where Will Chris Jones Land?

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL, NLFPA Change Franchise Tag Period

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL, NLFPA Change Franchise Tag Period

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Predictions for 2020's Top Franchise-Tag Candidates

    Who signs a new deal, moves on somewhere else, or is the main piece in a blockbuster trade?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Predictions for 2020's Top Franchise-Tag Candidates

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report