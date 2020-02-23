Ryan Newman Has Head Injury, Intends to Race This Year After Daytona 500 Crash

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Ryan Newman plans to return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020 following his crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway Racing president Steve Newmark provided an update on Newman's status Sunday, confirming the 42-year-old suffered a head injury but avoided any broken bones or serious internal injuries:

While leading the field on the final lap at Daytona, Newman lost control after contact from behind and hit the wall before his car flipped upside down and sustained another hit. The No. 6 car went airborne again before skidding to a stop just past pit road.

Track personnel and on-site medics immediately tended to Newman, but his status remained unknown well after the race concluded. Roush Fenway announced Newman was in "serious condition" but hadn't suffered any life-threatening injuries.

Two days after Roush Fenway's statement, Krissie Newman showed him walking out of the hospital while holding the hands of their two daughters:

Ross Chastain will be behind the wheel Sunday for Newman in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"No one could ever take the place of Ryan Newman on the track, and I can't wait to have him back," Chastain wrote on Twitter. "As we continue to pray for a full and speedy recovery, I'll do my best to make him and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing proud."

Newmark added Sunday that he expects Chastain to continue filling in for Newman until Newman is ready to get back on the track.