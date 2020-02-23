Ryan Newman Has Head Injury, Intends to Race This Year After Daytona 500 Crash

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, crashes and flips during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Ryan Newman plans to return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020 following his crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway Racing president Steve Newmark provided an update on Newman's status Sunday, confirming the 42-year-old suffered a head injury but avoided any broken bones or serious internal injuries:

While leading the field on the final lap at Daytona, Newman lost control after contact from behind and hit the wall before his car flipped upside down and sustained another hit. The No. 6 car went airborne again before skidding to a stop just past pit road.

Track personnel and on-site medics immediately tended to Newman, but his status remained unknown well after the race concluded. Roush Fenway announced Newman was in "serious condition" but hadn't suffered any life-threatening injuries.

Two days after Roush Fenway's statement, Krissie Newman showed him walking out of the hospital while holding the hands of their two daughters:

Ross Chastain will be behind the wheel Sunday for Newman in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"No one could ever take the place of Ryan Newman on the track, and I can't wait to have him back," Chastain wrote on Twitter. "As we continue to pray for a full and speedy recovery, I'll do my best to make him and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing proud."

Newmark added Sunday that he expects Chastain to continue filling in for Newman until Newman is ready to get back on the track.

Related

    The Biggest X-Factor for Every Top NBA Championship Contender 🏆

    @danfavale dives into 'swing pieces' that can tip the scales ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Biggest X-Factor for Every Top NBA Championship Contender 🏆

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Tyson Fury Leaves No Doubt with Dominant TKO Win Over Wilder

    He came in on a throne and left with the crown 👑

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Tyson Fury Leaves No Doubt with Dominant TKO Win Over Wilder

    Jonathan Snowden
    via Bleacher Report

    Fury Beats Wilder in Rematch

    Tyson Fury becomes WBC heavyweight champ after defeating Deontay Wilder via TKO in the 7th

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Fury Beats Wilder in Rematch

    Nate Loop
    via Bleacher Report

    Offseason's Most Intriguing Free Agents 👀

    Storylines behind the names that could have the biggest impact when they move

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Offseason's Most Intriguing Free Agents 👀

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report