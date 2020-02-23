Giannis Praises Embiid After Bucks Beat 76ers: 'I Feel Like Joel Is a Great Guy'

Morry Gash/Associated Press

After a dominating performance just days after Joel Embiid declared himself the best player in the world, Giannis Antetokounmpo could have gloated.

Instead, the reigning NBA MVP chose not to add fuel to the fire and compliment the Philadelphia 76ers center.

"You want me to say something that's going to go viral and he's going to see it and there's going to be a battle, but at the end of the day, I feel like Joel is a great guy," Antetokounmpo said, per Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Obviously, when I go on the court I'm going to go as hard as I can, but off the court I like him. I like his personality, he's a down-to-earth guy, we were good teammates at the All-Star Game."

Antetokounmpo, who has reached borderline consensus as the greatest player alive, had 31 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists in just 29 minutes to lead the Bucks to a 119-98 win over the Sixers on Saturday. Embiid was held to 17 points and 11 rebounds on 5-of-18 shooting in an ugly performance.

