Premier League Table Week 27: Sunday's 2020 EPL Top Scorers and Results

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged a brace for Arsenal on Sunday to equal the 17 goals scored by Leicester City's Jamie Vardy at the top of the Premier League's scoring charts.

Aubameyang's goals helped the resurgent Gunners overcome Everton in a five-goal thriller at the Emirates Stadium. The Toffees took the lead through Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who added to an already-impressive tally.

Richarlison was also on the scoresheet for Everton, continuing his revival on Carlo Ancelotti's watch.

Earlier, Anthony Martial found the net for a third match running to help Manchester United pile the misery on relegation-threatened Watford. January import Bruno Fernandes also thrived during the Red Devils' 3-0 win.

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers won by the same scoreline at Molineux to make relegation look like an inevitability for Norwich City. Raul Jimenez continued his brilliant campaign by netting his 12th goal in the competition.

Sunday Results

Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Norwich City

Manchester United 3-0 Watford

Arsenal 3-2 Everton

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 26, 25, +46, 76

2. Manchester City: 27, 18, +39, 57

3. Leicester City: 27, 15, +27, 50

4. Chelsea: 27, 13, +8, 44

5. Manchester United: 27, 11, +12, 41

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 27, 11, +8, 40

7. Sheffield United: 27, 10, +4, 40

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 27, 9, +6, 39

9. Arsenal: 27, 8, +3, 37

10. Burnley: 27, 11, -6, 37

11. Everton: 27, 10, -5, 36

12. Southampton: 27, 10, -14, 34

13. Crystal Palace: 27, 8, -8, 33

14. Newcastle United: 27, 8, -17, 31

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 27, 6, -7, 28

16. Bournemouth: 27, 7, -17, 26

17. Aston Villa: 27, 7, -18, 25

18. West Ham United: 26, 6, -15, 24

19. Watford: 27, 5, -19, 24

20. Norwich City: 27, 4, -27, 18

Top Scorers (Player, Team and Goals)

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 17

1. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 17

3. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 16

4. Danny Ings, Southampton: 15

5. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United: 14

5. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 14

7. Tammy Abraham, Chelsea: 13

8. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton: 12

8. Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers: 12

8. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 12

Aubameyang looked like Arsenal record-goalscorer Thierry Henry in his pomp when he slid in an inch-perfect finish to give the hosts a 2-1 lead on 33 minutes. The goal also continued the Gabon striker's fine run against Ancelotti-coached teams:

Arsenal's top scorer this season was briefly on the books for Ancelotti at AC Milan but was ultimately overlooked. It's a decision the Italian would have rued when Aubameyang's glancing header shortly after the restart gave the Gunners what proved to be the winning goal.

He met Nicolas Pepe's cross to maintain a happy knack for scoring twice in the same game since donning an Arsenal shirt:

A well-taken goal from academy graduate Eddie Nketiah had preceded Aubameyang's finishes. The 20-year-old started his second league game in a row and caught the eye with intelligent movement and a willingness to take on shots, with only the woodwork denying him a second in stoppage time.

Luck also wasn't on Calvert-Lewin's side, even though he scored a 12the league goal in the first minute. He should have added to the tally, but Calvert-Lewin wasted two excellent headed opportunities during the second half.

Richarlison was also a threat in the air, but the Brazilian couldn't find the net again after taking his account into double figures seconds before the break.

Everton have the firepower but lack the balance to go with it, not a problem United suffered from against Watford. It helped to have Fernandes on form, with the Portugal international winning and converting a 42nd-minute penalty to get off the mark for his new club.

Fernandes' clever, off-the-ball runs and neat touches made him a constant threat. They also created space for others to exploit, something Martial did 13 minutes into the second half.

The Frenchman has benefited more than most from Fernandes' arrival from Sporting CP:

There was still time for Fernandes to create a goal for Mason Greenwood. The latter is just 18 but has shown enough raw talent to find the net 11 times in all competitions this season.

Buzz is building about the teenager's potential, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ratcheting expectations:

Fernandes and Martial were a potent double act against Watford, but Jimenez and Diogo Jota were even more effective against the Canaries. Jota scored twice during the opening half-hour to add to the hat-trick he netted during Thursday's 4-0 win over Espanyol in the UEFA Europa League last-32 first leg.

The points were never in danger, but Jimenez added some gloss to the scoreline five minutes after the restart. In the process, the Mexico international kept his solid scoring average on all fronts going:

Wolves and United have done enough to remain in the thick of the race to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. Arsenal look too far adrift to be in the same mix, but the Gunners are showing a willingness to at least finish the campaign on a high and build genuine momentum for next season.