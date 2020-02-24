Napoli vs. Barcelona: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Barcelona will be the favourites in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie against Napoli, with the first leg taking place in Italy on Tuesday.

Caesars Palace have handed the Catalans odds of +115 to win at the San Paolo, while Napoli check in at +225. A draw carries odds of +260.

Viewers can follow along via BT Sport 3 (UK) and B/R Live (U.S.). Kick-off will be at 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET.

Form Guide

Barcelona have won four straight matches in La Liga to reclaim the lead in the standings, passing Real Madrid.

Things haven't always clicked under new manager Quique Setien, but the Blaugrana are improving and put together their best performance yet on Saturday in a 5-0 win over Eibar:

Napoli have also been in good form of late, winning four of their last five in Serie A. Gennaro Gattuso's troops have had their fair share of luck at times, but they've also shown a ton of resilience.

Their last win, a comeback against Brescia, was a prime example:

Napoli sit well outside the top four in the Serie A standings, and barring a collapse from Atalanta, the Partenopei's only chance of qualifying for the Champions League will be by winning it.

Preview

Barcelona will be in high spirits after their big win over the weekend, but that came against an overwhelmed Eibar team that barely showed up for the match.

The Catalans have struggled when taking a step up in competition under Setien, with losses against Valencia and Athletic―the latter in the Copa del Rey―and a narrow win over Getafe.

Napoli have a tendency to play up or down to the level of their opponents. They struggled against Brescia and Cagliari, but also beat Inter in the Coppa Italia and bagged a win over Juventus in Serie A in January.

Gianluca Checchi/Associated Press

They're unbeaten in Europe this season and handed Liverpool their first loss of the campaign back in September. The Partenopei are not to be taken lightly, even if Barcelona are rightly favourites.

Lionel Messi carries superb form into this match, scoring four goals against Eibar and assisting six in his previous four matches. He's having yet another fantastic season:

Barcelona's dependence on the Ballon d'Or winner is no big secret, and he's the one man Napoli will try to mark out of the contest. In Kostas Manolas, they have someone with experience with that assignment, as he was a key part behind AS Roma's shutout win at home in 2018, knocking the team out of the competition.

The Catalans will have to find a way to slow down the extraordinary Fabian Ruiz, who is a master at conducting the Napoli midfield and is finding his form at a crucial time, with two goals in his last three matches. That task could fall to Frenkie de Jong, who should be well rested after a substitute appearance against Eibar.

Prediction: Napoli 2-2 Barcelona