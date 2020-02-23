Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Brace Leads Arsenal to Win vs. Everton in EPL

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal came from behind to beat Everton 3-2 on Sunday in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.

The two sides shared four goals in an entertaining first half. Everton opened the scoring in the first minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin acrobatically beat goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Arsenal hit back with two goals in six minutes to take the lead. Eddie Nketiah volleyed home Bukayo Saka's cross before Aubameyang ran through and beat Jordan Pickford with a composed finish.

Everton levelled in stoppage time at the end of the first half when Richarlison made the most of some more poor Arsenal set-piece defending to poke past Leno from close range.

Aubameyang struck the winner straight after the restart. The Gabon international headed home Nicolas Pepe's cross to secure a third straight win for the Gunners in all competitions.

Everton went into Sunday's match without a win at Arsenal in their last 23 meetings but took the lead in the opening minute of the match. Gylfi Sigurdsson floated a free-kick into the penalty area that hit David Luiz's shoulder and fell to Calvert-Lewin to acrobatically volley past Leno:

Arsenal suffered another blow when Sead Kolasinac was forced off with injury in the opening 20 minutes after a clash with Djibril Sidibe. Mikel Arteta sent on Saka as his replacement and saw the 18-year-old set up Nketiah for Arsenal's equaliser.

Granit Xhaka sent the left-back scampering down the left flank to deliver a brilliant cross for Nketiah to steer past Pickford on the volley (UK video only):

Arsenal then went ahead when Luiz was allowed to stroll forward and slip Aubameyang through on goal. The striker raced into the penalty area and curled a trademark finish past Pickford.

The Gunners looked set to head in at the break with the lead but were undone by some more sloppy defending right at the end of the half. Arteta's side failed to clear a corner properly, allowing Yerry Mina to head the ball back across goal for Richarlison to force over the line despite the presence of Leno.

Arsenal came flying out of the blocks after half-time and took just 23 seconds to restore their lead through Aubameyang's 17th Premier League goal of the season. Pepe sent in a cross from the right for the Gabon international to head home:

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti sent on Bernard on the hour in a double substitution with Andre Gomes, who was making his return from a serious ankle injury suffered against Tottenham in November.

Arsenal needed Leno to make smart saves from Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, while Nketiah could have sealed it late on but saw a curling shot hit the woodwork and rebound to safety.

A nervy finish saw Everton press hard for an equaliser and Calvert-Lewin headed inches wide in stoppage time, but Arsenal managed to hang on for another home win against the Toffees.

What's Next?

Arsenal take on Olympiacos in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday, leading 1-0 from the first leg. The Gunners then play Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday, March 2.

Everton's next fixture is in the Premier League on Sunday when they welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park.



