WWE Rumors: Fiend, Reigns, Cena WrestleMania 36 Matches 'In Danger of Changing'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2020

Actor John Cena speaks at the Empire State Building in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

If you were settled into the idea of Roman Reigns taking on The Fiend or John Cena going head-to-head with Elias at WrestleMania 36, it may be time to adjust your expectations.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said the SmackDown plans for Mania have either changed or are "in danger of changing."

"I don't have a new card, but I do know those two matches I mentioned [Reigns vs. The Fiend and Cena vs. Elias], right now, look like they're off," Meltzer said. "What that means, I don't know. When I look at Bray Wyatt, if Bray Wyatt is to beat Goldberg, who else is there but Roman Reigns? There's nobody else."

Meltzer went on to speculate that The Fiend could go up against Cena or Braun Strowman. Aside from Wyatt, Meltzer mentioned Baron Corbin, Sheamus or someone "outside the box" for a matchup with Cena.

       

