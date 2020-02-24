Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on February 24

Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

It was a busy weekend in the race for the 2019-20 European Golden Shoe as Ciro Immobile added to his tally atop the standings.

Behind him, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Timo Werner and Erling Haaland all got on the scoresheet for their respective sides.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi roared into the top 10 with a four-goal haul for Barcelona in their 5-0 win over Eibar.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also entered the top 10 with a brace for the Gunners as they beat Everton 3-2.

Golden Shoe Standings

1. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 27 x 2.0 = 54.0

2. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 25 x 2.0 = 50.0

T3. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: 21 x 2.0 = 42.0

T3. Timo Werner, RB Leipzig: 21 x 2.0 = 42.0



T3. Erling Haaland, Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund: 16 x 1.5, 9 x 2.0 = 42.0

6. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 18 x 2.0 = 36.0

T7. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T7. Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T7. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T10. Wissam Ben Yedder, Monaco: 16 x 2.0 = 32.0

T10. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 16 x 2.0 = 32.0

Rules: UEFA has assigned every European league a difficulty rating between one and two, which is multiplied by a player's goals tally to calculate his points total.

For example, the Austrian Bundesliga has a rating of 1.5, while the German Bundesliga has a rating of two, so Erling Haaland's goals for Borussia Dortmund are worth more points apiece than those he scored for Red Bull Salzburg prior to his move.

Immobile found the net in Lazio's 3-2 win at Genoa on Sunday with a low effort from just inside the area.

The strike took him to 27 Serie A goals for the campaign, meaning he has surpassed the 26 Fabio Quagliarella netted as the Capocannoniere last season.

Lewandowski managed to gain a little ground on him, though, with a late brace for Bayern Munich in their 3-2 victory against Paderborn:

Ronaldo opened the scoring for Juventus in their 2-1 win at SPAL with a close-range effort from Juan Cuadrado's cross:

The 35-year-old celebrated the incredible milestone of 1,000 career matches, and with his goal, he equalled Gabriel Batistuta and Quagliarella's record of scoring in 11 consecutive matches.

As for Messi, he had gone four games in La Liga without a goal, but he quickly rectified that with a first-half hat-trick against Eibar before adding a fourth late on.

His opening goal was particularly memorable:

It was a busy weekend for him and Ronaldo:

Haaland scored his ninth Bundesliga goal since joining Borussia Dortmund in January as he helped fire them to a 2-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Overall, the 19-year-old is on 40 goals for the campaign in just 30 matches.

Werner scored in RB Leipzig's 5-0 win over Schalke on Saturday to equal his best-ever Bundesliga tally of 21 goals.

The German lashed home an emphatic finish after cutting in from the left. He has 27 goals in all competitions this season, making it the most prolific campaign of his career.