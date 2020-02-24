Champions League 2020: Round of 16 Schedule, Live Stream, TV Info, Predictions

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 continues on Tuesday and Wednesday with four more mouthwatering clashes to feast upon.

Tuesday will see Chelsea take on Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge, while Barcelona travel to Napoli.

The following day, Lyon host Juventus and Manchester City take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Here's the schedule for the week's action, including score predictions for each game:

Tuesday, February 25

Chelsea 1-2 Bayern Munich, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2

Napoli 2-2 Barcelona, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3

Wednesday, February 26

Lyon 1-3 Juventus, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2

All matches can be streamed live via BT Sport Player and B/R Live.

Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich

Chelsea will take on Bayern in a rematch of the 2012 Champions League final, which they won on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

The Blues might be at home on Tuesday, but they'll firmly be the underdogs for this clash.

Bayern are flying under Hansi Flick having won 10 of their last 11 matches in all competitions, and they're unbeaten since December 7.

Robert Lewandowski has been central to their excellent form, and he has 38 goals in just 32 games this season:

He netted a brace on Friday to help them record a 3-2 win over Paderborn:

Chelsea claimed a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, but they haven't been in particularly good form of late, having failed to win four of their last six.

They've often struggled at Stamford Bridge, too. On 11 occasions in all competitions this season, Chelsea have failed to win at home, including seven defeats there.

With Bayern and Lewandowski in such excellent form, the Bundesliga giants could easily come away from the first leg with the advantage.

Lyon vs. Juventus

Lyon face the unenviable task of taking on Juventus as they bid to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Bianconeri, who reached the final in 2015 and 2017, are hoping Cristiano Ronaldo can fire them to European glory.

Despite turning 35 earlier in February, the forward has been in sensational form of late.

After an unusually quiet start to the campaign he had scored just six goals by the start of December, but he's racked up 19 in all competitions since December 1.

On Saturday, he marked a milestone match with a milestone goal in Serie A:

Ronaldo comes alive in the Champions League knockout phase, with 65 of his record 128 goals in the competition coming from the round of 16 onwards.

As for Lyon, they're seventh in Ligue 1, having won just two of their last six matches in all competitions, so they're unlikely to be much of a match for the Italian outfit.