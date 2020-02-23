LeBron James: Deontay Wilder's Corner Did Him Favor Throwing in Towel vs. Fury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 23, 2020

The referee breaks up British boxer Tyson Fury (R) and US boxer Deontay Wilder after clinching in the corner during their World Boxing Council (WBC) Heavyweight Championship Title boxing match at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on February 22, 2020. (Photo by John Gurzinski / AFP) (Photo by JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
JOHN GURZINSKI/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James issued his take on Saturday's heavyweight boxing match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, who fell via seventh-round TKO in Las Vegas.

Wilder's corner threw in the towel on the fighter's behalf as Fury unleashed punches on the previously undefeated champion, and James believes the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native's corner did the right thing:

Wilder thought otherwise in a post-match interview, acknowledging that Fury was the better fighter but noting he preferred to go out on his own terms:

Fury finished the night with 58 power punches, per CompuBox. He also led either 58-53 or 59-52 on all three judges' scorecards when the fight was called, per Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

Fury improved to 30-0-1 in his professional career, and Wilder fell to 42-1-1. The two fought to a split draw in Dec. 2018.

