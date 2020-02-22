NASCAR: Paramedic Got into Ryan Newman's Car 35 Seconds After Daytona 500 Crash

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

NASCAR announced Saturday a review of its response to the crash during the final lap of the 2020 Daytona 500 on Monday night showed a paramedic reached Ryan Newman's car to treat him within 35 seconds.

Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press reported NASCAR, which couldn't provide an update on Newman's health status because of privacy laws, said a fire responder got to the vehicle in 19 seconds and treatment of the 2008 Daytona 500 winner continued for 15 minutes until he could be safely removed from the car.

The governing body of American stock-car racing said it won't release a full report on the crash until it can speak with Newman, who was released from hospital on Wednesday.

"Ryan's feedback in this will be key," NASCAR executive Steve O'Donnell said, per Fryer.

Newman spun out as the drivers made their final moves at the front of the pack in an effort to secure the Daytona victory, and his car was struck by Corey LaJoie as it began to flip. It flew it in the air, and flames burst out as it returned to the track.

It created a scary scene that tempered the crowd's reaction as Denny Hamlin became just the fourth driver in history to win the Daytona 500 in back-to-back years.

Roush Fenway posted a picture of Newman walking out of the hospital alongside his two daughters just two days after the wreck:

Ross Chastain will replace the 42-year-old Indiana native in the No. 6 car for Sunday's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

No timetable for Newman's potential return has been released, and he's yet to speak publicly about the crash.