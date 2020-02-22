Barcelona Fans Protest President Josep Maria Bartomeu Before Eibar Match

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barcelona fans took aim at president Josep Maria Bartomeu ahead of the La Liga match against Eibar on Saturday, waving handkerchiefs and calling for his resignation.

Sports writer Sam Marsden shared footage of the scenes before the match:

According to Jordi Gil of Sport, the chants continued during the match as well. The waving of handkerchiefs―known as a panolada in Spain―started in the North Stand but eventually spread around the stadium.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Bartomeu came under fire during the week after SER (h/t Gil) reported he hired a third-party company to improve his image at the cost of several players and club legends.

He has refuted the reports, but Lionel Messi expressed doubt over his denial, per sports writer Dermot Corrigan:

Gerard Pique also weighed in, per AS' Santi Gimenez. He responded to a journalist who defended Bartomeu, calling him a "puppet" on social media.

Per ESPN FC's Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden, Blaugrana legends Xavi Hernandez, Carles Puyol and Pep Guardiola were all the target of criticism via the third-party company. Presidential candidates Agusti Benedito and Victor Font were also targeted, and the former has stated he will take legal action if the allegations are proved true.

On the pitch, the Catalans were in fine form once the ball started rolling on Saturday. Messi netted a first-half hat-trick against Eibar, including this stunner:

Barcelona are on a three-match win streak in La Liga, trying to make it four against Eibar and close the gap to Real Madrid at the top of the standings. Los Blancos will be in action later on Saturday against Levante.