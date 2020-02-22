Navy Offensive Lineman David Forney Dies at Age 22

Rob Carr/Getty Images

David Forney, a senior offensive lineman at Navy, died Thursday at the age of 22.

Per an official statement from Navy, Forney was found unresponsive in the Bancroft Hall dormitory.

"Words cannot express our pain and sorrow," Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "First and foremost, our deepest condolences to the Forney family. The Navy Football Brotherhood is not a team, we are a family. We are devastated to have lost one of our brothers. We all loved⁠—and will always love⁠—David. We pray for strength during this most difficult time."

No official cause of death has been determined at this point.

Forney was set to graduate from the United States Naval Academy in May. The Walkersville, Maryland, native played four seasons with the Midshipmen after graduating from Georgetown Preparatory School. He was one of three Navy players named to the American Athletic Conference first-team in 2019.

After not appearing in a game as a freshman, Forney played his way into the lineup on special teams in 2017 and started the final two games at guard.

He appeared in all 39 of Navy's games over the past three seasons and became a full-time starter on the offensive line as a senior.