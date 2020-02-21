Frank Lampard Says N'Golo Kante Out for 3 Weeks, Talks Tammy Abraham Fitness

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said midfielder N'Golo Kante will miss up to three weeks with a muscle injury but striker Tammy Abraham could return against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Lampard's team have been hit with injuries to key players in recent weeks, and he offered an update on the duo in his pre-match press conference on Friday:

"N'Golo is not fit. He has got a muscle injury, similar to the one he came off recently against Arsenal with. Hopefully, he will be [back] in three weeks, something around that.

"Tammy Abraham has trained the last two days at probably about 70 per cent. He hasn't trained much recently. He is in the squad again but I have to make a decision on whether he is fit."

Kante's injury will be a blow to Lampard ahead of some crucial fixtures both in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League:

It means Lampard is likely to partner Jorginho with Mateo Kovacic in central midfield, as the duo have impressed together for the Blues in 2019-20.

Kante has been a vital player for Chelsea since joining from Leicester City July 2016 but has struggled with injury this season, and the Blues have coped well in his absence. They have won 87.5 per cent of their Premier League games without him in the team, according to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella.

Lampard will be hoping to have top-scorer Abraham available for the visit of Tottenham. The 22-year-old has 15 goals in all competitions but has been out of action since the 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

Squawka Football highlighted his importance to the team:

Lampard will look to either Michy Batshuayi or Olivier Giroud if Abraham is not deemed fit, and the Blues boss said the Frenchman is ready to make just his third Premier League start:

Saturday's match could prove crucial in the race to finish in the top four of the Premier League. Chelsea are a point ahead of Tottenham but defeat will see Jose Mourinho's men leapfrog the Blues into fourth.