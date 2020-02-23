Liverpool vs. West Ham: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Liverpool can take another step towards the Premier League title on Monday when they host West Ham United at Anfield.

The Reds are 19 points clear of Manchester City, who beat Leicester City 1-0 on Saturday. They come into the game on the back of just their third defeat in all competitions this season after losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last time out.

As for West Ham, they are 18th in the table, one point from safety.

Date: Monday, February 24

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Odds: Liverpool: 3-20), Draw: 7-1, West Ham: 16-1

Odds courtesy of Caesars Palace.

The Irons have the unenviable task of attempting to become the first team to take points off Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool have won 25 of their 26 league games in this campaign, with their only draw coming against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Opta's Orbinho put their 76 points in perspective:

The Reds faced West Ham at London Stadium on January 29, when they picked up a routine 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain:

They will be without captain Jordan Henderson, who suffered a hamstring injury against Atleti on Tuesday. Football writer Leanne Prescott believes his absence will be a significant blow to Jurgen Klopp's side:

Even so, it's difficult to imagine West Ham getting anything from the game.

David Moyes' outfit didn't manage a single shot on target as they were beaten 2-0 by Man City on Wednesday.

The Times' Henry Winter wasn't impressed:

West Ham have won just three league matches since September 22, and they are without a win in seven games in all competitions. Their most recent victory came against Gillingham in the FA Cup on January 5.

Liverpool have won five of their past six meetings with West Ham, and they have not lost to them in any competition since February 2016.