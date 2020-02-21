Paul Pogba Tells Wladimir Klitschko He Won't Rush Manchester United Return

GUILLAUME SOUVANT/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has told two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko he won't rush his return after missing the vast majority of the 2019-20 season.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was expected to spark a new era of success at Old Trafford when he rejoined in 2016, but his absence this season has left many wondering whether he will play for the club again.

Pogba spoke on Klitschko's official YouTube account and said that while he's determined to come back stronger, he won't rush his recovery for fear of another setback:

He initially suffered the ankle injury during the international break in September, per TalkSport, but is looking to return for the third time this season following several setbacks:

"Obviously it [an injury] is something which will happen.

"You have to get ready for that. It can be very bad, or it can be a small injury. The most important thing is to come back and not to get injured again.

"So come back stronger, be careful not coming back too early and then obviously going back on the pitch and being better than when you left. That is my mindset, and I will carry on doing this."

The former Juventus man has made eight appearances across all competitions this season—including just five Premier League starts—and most recently featured in the 4-1 Boxing Day win over Newcastle United. He has no direct goal involvements aside from two assists in the 4-0 opening-day victory at home to Chelsea.

Pogba underwent surgery on his ankle in January:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has appeared patient with his player, but he has exchanged jibes in the media with Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, who recently criticised the Red Devils manager:

Pogba also told Klitschko of the many factors that can affect injuries:

"The injury that I had was a twisted ankle, someone tackled me from behind, so it's not something you can prevent.

"Muscle injuries, often they are with what you eat, the recovery, too much training and the sleeping. If you don't sleep enough you could get muscle soreness and muscle injuries.

"You have to eat healthy, rest a lot as well, train, get strength on your muscle to prevent those injuries and after that you won't get injured if you have those categories on point."

There's no return date in sight for Pogba with 12 matches left in their Premier League campaign, and Solskjaer has said the midfielder is "nowhere near" ready, as Football Daily shared:

Raiola told reporters after Juventus drew 1-1 with AC Milan in mid-February that his star client "would not mind" a return to Turin, hinting a decision will be made after UEFA Euro 2020.

Pogba's health remains a priority for the player, while United are fighting to clinch a top-four finish in the Premier League. They are also still in the hunt for the UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup.