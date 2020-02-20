Trae Young Drops Career-High 50 Points as Hawks Stun Jimmy Butler, Heat

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The All-Star break didn't slow down Trae Young as he scored 50 points Thursday in an upset win over the Miami Heat.

The guard needed only 25 field-goal attempts to reach the 50-point mark for the first time in his career. He was 8-of-15 from three-point range and 18-of-19 from the free-throw line in what became a 129-124 win over the Heat.

Jimmy Butler had 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds but was held to 6-of-18 from the field.

Young was especially impressive in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 of his team's 39 points to lead the Hawks back from a seven-point deficit entering the final 12 minutes.

It was enough to gain the respect of Atlanta native Quavo, who was sitting courtside:

The performance was also a continuation of an incredible second season from Young, who entered the day averaging 29.7 points per game to help earn his first All-Star selection.

His big games have put him on par with some of the best scorers in NBA history:

The 21-year-old has scored at least 40 points in six games since the start of January.

His level of play has made Atlanta a dangerous team for the rest of the season despite its 16-41 record. The guard was one of six players to reach double figures Thursday, including 17 points apiece from De'Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter.

The defense has also improved, holding the Heat to 11-of-37 from three-point range in the win at State Farm Arena.

Young is clearly becoming a superstar, and this team will be one to watch going forward.