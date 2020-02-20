Europa League 2020: Scores, Odds After Thursday's Round of 32 Leg 1 Results

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Arsenal produced a gritty 1-0 win over Olympiacos in Athens on Thursday to strengthen their hope of reaching the last 16 of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League.

The Gunners are still third favourites to lift the trophy, per Oddschecker, with Serie A powerhouse Inter Milan remaining the bookies' choice to claim silverware. Inter showed their quality by beating Ludogorets 2-0 in Bulgaria.

Things didn't run as smoothly for Manchester United against Club Brugge. Yet Anthony Martial's away goal in the 1-1 draw means the Red Devils can play with the handbrake off during the second leg at Old Trafford on February 27.

Sevilla are also expected to be in the reckoning, but the five-time winners of the trophy could only manage a 1-1 draw away to Cluj. One team whose odds took a hit was Ajax after last season's UEFA Champions League semi-finalists lost 2-0 in Getafe.

Thursday's First-Leg Results

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Benfica

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 RB Salzburg

Ludogorets 0-2 Inter Milan

Club Brugge 1-1 Manchester United

Cluj 1-1 Sevilla

FC Copenhagen 1-1 Celtic

Getafe 2-0 Ajax

Sporting CP 3-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Rangers 3-2 Braga

AS Roma 1-0 Gent

Wolfsburg 2-1 Malmo

AZ Alkmaar 1-1 LASK

Olympiacos 0-1 Arsenal

Apoel Nicosia 0-3 FC Basel

Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 FC Porto

Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 Espanyol

Latest Odds to Win Europa League

Inter Milan: 6-1

Manchester United: 7-1

Arsenal: 15-2

Sevilla: 8-1

Wolves: 10-1

Roma: 16-1

Leverkusen: 25-1

Getafe: 28-1

Ajax: 40-1

Benfica: 40-1

Wolfsburg: 50-1

Porto: 50-1

Shakhtar: 55-1

Celtic: 60-1

Sporting CP: 80-1

Salzburg: 100-1

Basel: 100-1

LASK: 150-1

Braga: 150-1

Club Brugge: 150-1

Rangers: 150-1

AZ: 200-1

Gent: 250-1

Cluj: 300-1

Malmo: 300-1

Copenhagen: 300-1

Istanbul: 500-1

Olympiacos: 500-1

Espanyol: 1000-1

Ludogorets: 1000-1

APOEL: 2000-1

Odds via Oddschecker

Arsenal have lost just once in the 11 games Arteta has been in charge, and it's easy to see why. The Gunners went to Greece and produced the kind of stubborn, smash-and-grab raid in Europe they were often too fragile to manage under Arteta's former boss, Arsene Wenger.

After leaning on the saves of goalkeeper Bernd Leno and an outstanding display from centre-back David Luiz, Arsenal put a slick move together in the 81st minute. It ended with Alexandre Lacazette scoring his second in as many games.

There's been a growing resilience about these Gunners since Arteta took over on December 26. Pressing is more intense in forward areas, while the shape is clearly defined at the base of the pitch, where two holding midfielders are staying put to protect the centre-backs.

Consequently, mistake-prone duo Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi have looked solid and been as big a reason as Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for recent results:

Arsenal are looking balanced at the right time, but United remain front-loaded. There are enough match-winners in the final third to blaze a path to the trophy, with Martial leading the way.

The Frenchman's 36th-minute equaliser cancelled out Emmanuel Dennis' classy goal in Belgium and also continued a fine run in this competition:

Defences trying to subdue Martial will find it equally difficult to contain Bruno Fernandes. United's big-money January signing needed only 15 minutes to add a flourish to his new team's play on this stage:

United's firepower should complete the job against Brugge at Old Trafford, while Inter already have one foot in the last 16 thanks to Christian Eriksen and Romelu Lukaku. The former Premier League pair made their chances count during the second half in Razgrad.

Eriksen got the Nerazzurri started in the 71st minute, with Lukaku tucking away a penalty five minutes into injury time. Former Chelsea, Everton and United frontman Lukaku has experienced a career rebirth since moving to Italy in the summer:

Lukaku's power, Eriksen's vision and the guidance of serial winner Antonio Conte make Inter an irresistible force and the worthy tournament favourite.

Sevilla have more quality than they showed in Romania, despite Youssef En-Nesyri finding the net on his debut in the competition. Overall though, Cluj managed to frustrate a team featuring the talents of Suso, Jesus Navas and Luuk de Jong.

Count on Sevilla clicking into gear more often at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium and reaffirming their status as one of the favourites.

Ajax should be in that bracket, but will have to think again after Palmeiras loanee Deyverson scored in Spain. His fellow Brazilian, Kenedy, on loan from Chelsea, completed the scoring in the 93rd minute.

An Ajax lineup including Hakim Ziyech, Dusan Tadic and Ryan Babel had no answers.

The same group could find a well-drilled Getafe backline difficult to break down in seven days.

There was more entertainment when Glasgow Rangers came back from 2-0 down to beat Braga at Ibrox. The visitors took the lead in the 11th minute thanks to a long-range drive from skipper Fransergio, before padding the lead through Abel Ruiz a minute before the hour mark.

Rangers' response was to score three times in 15 minutes, including a brace from Ianis Hagi. It left Steven Gerrard suitably euphoric in the home dugout:

Braga will still fancy reaching the next round, thanks to those two away goals, but Rangers' indomitable spirit will give Gerrard confidence.

Rangers may yet progress, but they remain a suitable long shot after a night when the favourites didn't exactly flex their muscle, but at least showed why they can eventually prove the oddsmakers right.