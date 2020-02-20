Report: Steve Sarkisian to Stay with Nick Saban, Alabama Despite Colorado Rumors

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian plans to rebuff interest from Colorado's head coaching search and remain in Tuscaloosa.

Chris Low of ESPN reported the news, noting Sarkisian will receive a raise that will make him one of college football's highest-paid assistants as part of a new deal with Alabama.

Colorado is looking to replace Mel Tucker, who left after one season to take over for Mark Dantonio at Michigan State. The Buffaloes went 5-7 in 2019.

Air Force coach Troy Calhoun and former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema are the other coaches receiving serious consideration, per Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. The program also contacted Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who Mike Klis of 9News reported is a "strong candidate" for the position.

Bieniemy was a star running back at Colorado and finished third in the 1990 Heisman voting. It's nevertheless expected he will remain in the NFL, where he's considered perhaps the top assistant coach in football.

Sarkisian is in his second stint as Alabama offensive coordinator, having first served in the role in 2017 national championship game after taking over for Lane Kiffin. He joined the Alabama staff originally as an offensive analyst in 2016 after his firing as USC's head coach. While Alabama put up 31 points in the title game loss to Clemson, Sarkisian left Alabama after that game to join the Atlanta Falcons for two seasons before returning in 2019.

Sarkisian also spent five seasons as Washington's head coach before taking the USC job. His stints at Washington and USC were marred with several alcohol-related incidents; his dismissal at USC came after he reportedly came into a staff meeting under the influence, violating a zero-tolerance policy.