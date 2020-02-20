Ex-Athletics SP Brett Anderson Jokes OAK Couldn't Afford to Cheat Like Astros

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

As the fallout continues from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal, many have wondered if other teams were involved in similar schemes to cheat the game.

You can count out the Oakland Athletics, according to former A's starter Brett Anderson.

Not because of any moral high ground, though. Simply because the organization could not afford to pull off a scheme so high-tech.

"I know the A's weren't cheating," Anderson, now with the Milwaukee Brewers, told The Athletic's Andy McCollough. "Because, one, I don't know if they could afford it. And to relay from f--king 300 yards away in the video room? What were we going to do, get some vendor to throw some popcorn up in the air, or something? It's too f--king far to relay something."

Anderson, who played for the American League West team from 2009-13 and again the last two seasons, added that the only way the A's could have cheated would be related to the Oakland Coliseum's "decaying infrastructure."

“The lights go out, it's a curveball," Anderson joked. "If there's a sewage backup, it's a fastball."

The Astros and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred have been in the eye of a constant storm since the league announced the results of its investigation into Houston stealing signs using video camera and tipping off its batters. Players have called out Manfred for the lack of accountability from Astros players, who were granted immunity in exchange for detailing the scheme to MLB officials.

While Anderson makes an argument for why the A's weren't stealing signs, it's unlikely Houston is the only team that was using technology for its benefit.

MLB is also currently investigating the Boston Red Sox for sign-stealing during their 2018 World Series-winning season. Then-Red Sox manager Alex Cora was Houston's bench coach when the club was stealing signs; he and the Sox parted ways in the fallout from the scandal.