Bulls Rumors: Pacers GM Chad Buchanan Candidate for Chicago Front Office Job

Adam Wells February 20, 2020

If the Chicago Bulls shake up their front office, they're looking at Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan as one possible option. 

Per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls' interest in Buchanan is "gaining momentum" for an unspecified role in their front office. 

There have been increasing rumblings about a potential shakeup among Chicago's key decision-makers.  

Per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls are in the "early stages of adding a new face to the front office, with the position defined as a general manager 'with a louder voice.'"

Cowley noted current Bulls general manager Gar Forman isn't expected to be fired but instead would transition to a role in the scouting department. 

As Chicago hosted the NBA's annual All-Star Weekend, Bulls fans chanted "Fire GarPax" in reference to Forman and vice president of basketball operations John Paxson on the Feb. 14 episode of ESPN's First Take

The Bulls (19-36) are on their way to missing the playoffs and having a losing record for the third straight season. They haven't won a postseason series since they reached the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2014-15 campaign. 

The Pacers hired Buchanan as their general manager in June 2017. Under his guidance, the organization has made the postseason in each of the past two seasons and currently owns the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-23 record. 

