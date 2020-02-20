Kevin Stallings, Pat Narduzzi Punished After NCAA Finds Pitt Coaching Violations

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The NCAA announced a series of penalties against the University of Pittsburgh for violations by former head men's basketball coach Kevin Stallings and current head football coach Pat Narduzzi.

According to a press release issued Thursday, Stallings and Narduzzi committed coaching violations that resulted in their programs exceeding the number of permissible coaches.

Stallings allowed three non-coaching staff members to assist in practices and instituted an "alert system" to ensure the violations would not be caught. He also instructed the deletion of a practice video capturing the violations.

Narduzzi was present when three former members of the team's quality control staff performed coaching duties. He also implemented a system whereby music would be played during practices to alert when "outside parties" would be at practices to check for compliance.

The NCAA announced Narduzzi will serve a show-cause penalty that keeps him out of two practices in August. He was also barred from one week of off-campus recruiting during the December-February contact period.

Stallings, who was fired after the 2017-18 season, has been given a three-year show-cause penalty. If he's hired by a program during that period, he will have to sit out 30 percent of that university's season.

Pitt was also given three years' probation and fined $5,000, along with 0.5 percent of their football and men's basketball budgets.

Additional penalties include reductions in "countable athletically related activities" for both programs, along with minor restrictions for coaching staff during select practices. None of these restrictions are considered major, nor will they have much impact on the upcoming seasons for the respective programs.

The basketball violations do not include any misconduct by current coach Jeff Capel.

Stallings has been out of basketball since his dismissal at Pitt.