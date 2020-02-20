Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Wizards G Isn't Expected to Be Available in Offseason

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards will reportedly wait to see how the team performs when point guard John Wall returns from a ruptured Achilles next season before deciding whether to make shooting guard Bradley Beal available in trade talks.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported Thursday that NBA executives "aren't expecting" Beal on the market this summer.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.