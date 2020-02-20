Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Wizards G Isn't Expected to Be Available in Offseason

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 12, 2020 in New York City. The Wizards defeated the Knicks 114-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards will reportedly wait to see how the team performs when point guard John Wall returns from a ruptured Achilles next season before deciding whether to make shooting guard Bradley Beal available in trade talks.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported Thursday that NBA executives "aren't expecting" Beal on the market this summer.

                 

