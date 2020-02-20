Warriors Rumors: Execs Expect GSW to Trade for 4th Star If They Land No. 1 Pick

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Some NBA executives reportedly expect the Golden State Warriors to leverage the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft in trade talks for a fourth established star if they win the lottery.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported the update Wednesday but noted it's not a consensus, with others under the assumption the Warriors will stick with Andrew Wiggins and a top prospect alongside the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

"Their coaches think they can cure Wiggins," an executive told Bontemps. "If he's your fourth-best player, it's not a bad thing. But he needs to hide, because he can't do it every night."

