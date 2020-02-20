Warriors Rumors: Execs Expect GSW to Trade for 4th Star If They Land No. 1 Pick

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2020

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: Stephen Curry #30 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors congratulate Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors during a time out of their game against the New York Knicks at ORACLE Arena on January 08, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Some NBA executives reportedly expect the Golden State Warriors to leverage the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft in trade talks for a fourth established star if they win the lottery.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported the update Wednesday but noted it's not a consensus, with others under the assumption the Warriors will stick with Andrew Wiggins and a top prospect alongside the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

"Their coaches think they can cure Wiggins," an executive told Bontemps. "If he's your fourth-best player, it's not a bad thing. But he needs to hide, because he can't do it every night."

                 

