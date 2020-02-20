Lakers Rumors: Anonymous Exec Says LA Needs to Trade Kyle Kuzma to Improve

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have been reluctant to move Kyle Kuzma in a potential trade, but there is at least one executive in the NBA who thinks the 24-year-old could be moved this offseason to help their roster depth.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, an anonymous executive said Kuzma is "the one piece (the Lakers) have to really use to get better" this summer.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.