Lakers Rumors: Anonymous Exec Says LA Needs to Trade Kyle Kuzma to Improve

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Denver. The Lakers won 120-116 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have been reluctant to move Kyle Kuzma in a potential trade, but there is at least one executive in the NBA who thinks the 24-year-old could be moved this offseason to help their roster depth.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, an anonymous executive said Kuzma is "the one piece (the Lakers) have to really use to get better" this summer. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    NBA is back. Tap to see where your team is ranked after the All-Star break ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Giannis Expected to Re-Sign with Bucks

    ESPN spoke to multiple league execs and they all believe Giannis will stay in Milwaukee

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Giannis Expected to Re-Sign with Bucks

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    How the Lakers Can Pair Giannis with LeBron

    B/R's @EricPincus explains how LA can make it work

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How the Lakers Can Pair Giannis with LeBron

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Most Surprising Individual Seasons So Far

    10 players who have come out of nowhere 😮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Most Surprising Individual Seasons So Far

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report