Knicks Rumors: Allan Houston Considered for Promotion in NY's Front Office

Former New York Knicks shooting guard Allan Houston, who currently serves as general manager of the G League's Westchester Knicks, is reportedly under consideration for a promotion within the organization once Leon Rose officially takes over as president of basketball operations.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Wednesday the Knicks front office remains in "flux" while Rose completes his commitments to his clients at the Creative Artists Agency, but Houston appears "safe" and could see his role increase amid the potential for widespread changes.

Houston joined the Knicks in 2008, three years after his playing career ended. He's survived 12 years of turmoil within the storied franchise while being "groomed for a larger role," per Bondy.

It's unclear whether he'd be considered as the team's general manager. Scott Perry, New York's current GM, is the last key pillar standing amid the team's disappointing 17-38 season after head coach David Fizdale was fired and president Steve Mills agreed to part ways with the organization.

The Knicks are waiting for Rose to finish his agent duties, so an official date for him to take over hasn't been announced.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported it's unlikely to happen at least until after this weekend because Rose helped plan the Miami Heat's three-day celebration for team legend Dwyane Wade.

Houston spent the final nine years of his playing career with the Knicks and earned his two All-Star appearances as a member of the team in 2000 and 2001.

The 48-year-old Kentucky native was a first-round pick of the Detroit Pistons in the 1993 NBA draft after a standout collegiate career at the University of Tennessee.

Along with deciding Perry's fate and sorting out the rest of the front office, Rose will also be tasked with finding a new head coach. Mike Miller currently holds the job on an interim basis.