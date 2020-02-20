Claudio Marchisio Backs Juventus' Maurizio Sarri, Says He Needs Time

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Former Juventus star Claudio Marchisio has urged patience with manager Maurizio Sarri, saying he's the right choice for the club and needs time to implement his vision.

The Italian spoke to DAZN (h/t Football Italia) and addressed the rumours surrounding the former Napoli and Chelsea boss:

"I think Sarri was the right choice for Juventus. Obviously, it takes time. The Bianconeri came from two great winning cycles under [Antonio] Conte and [Massimiliano] Allegri.

"Maurizio can count on a great squad and came from playing beautiful football with Napoli to win a big trophy in Europe with Chelsea, despite the difficulties he suffered. His experience with the Blues has also come in handy in Turin."

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Sarri is in his first season with the Bianconeri, who lead Serie A and are through to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League but have done so without looking convincing.

The struggles have already led to speculation Juventus could move on from the tactician after one season. Per Metro, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been linked with the job.

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero backed Guardiola to come to Turin:

Sarri has a reputation for bringing an intricate style of play that has been described as "Sarri-ball." It relies heavily on quick ball circulation and smart movement out of possession.

The system can take time to implement, and Juventus are in win-now mode, with several veteran stars like Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad. All three are 35 or older.

Juventus have shown flashes of brilliance at times this season and created plenty of chances in their last win against Brescia:

But while they mustered opportunities, Juventus scored just twice against an injury-ridden side that spent the bulk of the match with 10 men.

The Bianconeri have won eight consecutive Serie A titles under managers Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri. Winning is a must in Turin, and the UEFA Champions League is the ultimate goal. Juventus haven't tasted continental success since 1996.