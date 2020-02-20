Timo Werner 'Very Proud' of Liverpool Links Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Visionhaus/Getty Images

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has said he's "very proud" to be linked with UEFA Champions League holders Liverpool.

The 23-year-old scored a penalty on Wednesday in his team's 1-0 win away to Tottenham Hotspur in the opening leg of their last-16 matchup in Europe's top-tier competition.

Werner told Viasport (h/t Goal's Josh Thomas) reporter Jan Aage Fjortoft after the first-leg win what it meant to be associated with an Anfield transfer:

The Germany international said: "Liverpool is the best team, in this moment, in the world and when you're linked with this team, it makes me very proud. But in case of that, it's a pleasure, but I know Liverpool have a lot of good players and I have to improve myself, to learn much more things to get on this level to play there."

Tottenham were hindered in attack against Leipzig without their two top scorers, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son. Werner converted his spot-kick after Ben Davies took out Konrad Laimer inside the box (U.S. viewers only):

Liverpool already boast arguably the most fearsome attacking lineup in the world, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino each critical in their run to last season's Champions League crown.

The trio have also played substantial roles in assembling Liverpool's 22-point lead at the Premier League summit this term. Versatile forward Werner is presumably seen as a complementary figure, as opposed to the idea that he'll be a replacement for anyone.

Bild reporter Christian Falk said earlier in February that Jurgen Klopp's interest in the Leipzig star was genuine. Werner signed a new contract at the Red Bull Arena in August after his previous deal was due to expire in June 2020, though it's understood he has a €60 million (£50.2 million) release clause:

Werner's interest in a transfer to Merseyside could be critical to Liverpool's hopes considering Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich continue to be linked with the attacker, per Kicker (h/t Mirror's Jack Collins).

Fjortoft told beIN Sports after Wednesday's game that he felt Liverpool were the favourites to sign Werner:

The Leipzig talisman has scored 26 goals and recorded 10 assists in 32 total appearances this season. Twenty of his strikes have come in the German top flight, three fewer than leading scorer Robert Lewandowski, via Goal:

Klopp has already added cover to his ranks this year with the winter acquisition of Takumi Minamino, a savvy £7.25 million signing from Red Bull Salzburg, per the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle.

Mark Jones of the Mirror wrote in January that the Premier League leaders are willing to sell winger Xherdan Shaqiri for £25 million this summer, and his exit would free up the space for Werner's arrival.

After signing midfielder Naby Keita from Leipzig in 2018, the signs look encouraging that Liverpool could recruit from the German outfit again at the end of this season.

Werner will look to help push Leipzig into their maiden Champions League quarter-final when they host Spurs in the last-16 second leg on March 10.