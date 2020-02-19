Warriors' Draymond Green Defends Andrew Wiggins: He's 'Not a F--king Bum'

Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had strong words when defending the newly acquired Andrew Wiggins when speaking to reporters Wednesday.

"It's not like we gotta take his hand and walk him through," the Michigan State product said. "This guy's averaged 20 points in this league for three, four years. ... It's not a f--king bum we're talking about. I'm not gonna sit here and act like we found some diamond in the rough."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.