Warriors' Draymond Green Defends Andrew Wiggins: He's 'Not a F--king Bum'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2020

PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors shoots a free throw during the game against the Phoenix Suns on February 12, 2020 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had strong words when defending the newly acquired Andrew Wiggins when speaking to reporters Wednesday.

"It's not like we gotta take his hand and walk him through," the Michigan State product said. "This guy's averaged 20 points in this league for three, four years. ... It's not a f--king bum we're talking about. I'm not gonna sit here and act like we found some diamond in the rough."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

