Ja Morant on Trash-Talking James Harden: 'No Reason to Be Afraid of Anybody'

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Ja Morant has played just 48 games in the NBA so far, but the rookie second overall pick already has a veteran presence.

The Memphis Grizzlies high-flying point guard sat down with ESPN's Rachel Nichols and didn't back down from trash talk he tossed toward 2017-18 league MVP James Harden in mid-January.

"I just don't care, honestly," Morant told Nichols. "I feel like everybody puts their shoes and stuff on the same way I do. So, there's no reason to be afraid of anybody. I came in this league to try to prove that I can compete with the best, and that's just my mentality."

The play in question came during the first quarter of the Grizzlies' 121-110 win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 14. Morant sunk a three when Harden opted not to guard him and had some words for him as he walked down the court:

