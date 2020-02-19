Ja Morant on Trash-Talking James Harden: 'No Reason to Be Afraid of Anybody'February 19, 2020
Ja Morant has played just 48 games in the NBA so far, but the rookie second overall pick already has a veteran presence.
The Memphis Grizzlies high-flying point guard sat down with ESPN's Rachel Nichols and didn't back down from trash talk he tossed toward 2017-18 league MVP James Harden in mid-January.
"I just don't care, honestly," Morant told Nichols. "I feel like everybody puts their shoes and stuff on the same way I do. So, there's no reason to be afraid of anybody. I came in this league to try to prove that I can compete with the best, and that's just my mentality."
Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols
Rookie of the year favorite @JaMorant goes 1-on-1 on the Grizzlies playoff chances, plus his trash talk with Curry, Harden & Iguodala " I just don't care honestly. I feel like everybody puts their shoes & stuff on the same way I do. So there's no reason to be afraid of anybody." https://t.co/Vm9dluCoSX
The play in question came during the first quarter of the Grizzlies' 121-110 win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 14. Morant sunk a three when Harden opted not to guard him and had some words for him as he walked down the court:
