Ja Morant on Trash-Talking James Harden: 'No Reason to Be Afraid of Anybody'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 19, 2020

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Ja Morant has played just 48 games in the NBA so far, but the rookie second overall pick already has a veteran presence. 

The Memphis Grizzlies high-flying point guard sat down with ESPN's Rachel Nichols and didn't back down from trash talk he tossed toward 2017-18 league MVP James Harden in mid-January. 

"I just don't care, honestly," Morant told Nichols. "I feel like everybody puts their shoes and stuff on the same way I do. So, there's no reason to be afraid of anybody. I came in this league to try to prove that I can compete with the best, and that's just my mentality."

The play in question came during the first quarter of the Grizzlies' 121-110 win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 14. Morant sunk a three when Harden opted not to guard him and had some words for him as he walked down the court:

   

