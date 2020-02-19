Draymond Green Jokes He Wants Warriors Contract Buyout to Join Playoff Contender

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2020

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) against the Indiana Pacers during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Draymond Green likely scared some Golden State Warriors fans Wednesday when he jokingly said he would like a contract buyout.

The forward was asked what he wanted from the rest of the 2019-20 season and initially said to "go to a playoff team" before giving a "real" answer:

Golden State was the most dominant team in the NBA over the previous five years, reaching the NBA Finals each season and winning three titles. The franchise has made the playoffs in seven straight seasons since Green was drafted early in the second round in 2012.

Things haven't been as good in 2019-20. Coming out of the All-Star break, the Warriors own the worst record in the league (12-43). It's created a new situation for Green, but the three-time All-Star has a plan.

"You really just get the chance to go all-out, work on some things in game situations that I want to work on and continue to try to help these young guys grow," he said. "Getting ready, preparing for next year."

