Charles Oakley's Civil Lawsuit Against James Dolan, MSG Company Dismissed

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

A judge has dismissed Charles Oakley's civil lawsuit against New York Knicks owner James Dolan and the Madison Square Garden company, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic provided more details from the judge's opinion:

"We thank the court for its ruling," the Knicks said in a statement, via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "This was an incident that no one was happy about. Maybe now there can be peace between us."

Oakley's lawyer, Doug Wigdor, also provided a statement, via Begley:

"Charles is not one to give up. While we are disappointed with the ruling, it's just the beginning of the fourth quarter and we are confident that we can turn this around with an appeal that we plan to file in the coming days."

Oakley initially filed the lawsuit in September of 2017 after he was ejected from a game in February of that year. The former NBA star alleged Dolan and MSG launched a "coordinated and defamatory public relations campaign against Mr. Oakley."

The Knicks released a statement that night claiming Oakley "behaved in a highly inappropriate and abusive manner."

The 56-year-old was arrested and charged with assault, harassment and criminal trespass, but the charges were dismissed on the condition he wasn't arrested again in the next six months, per TMZ.

After filing the lawsuit, he said he refused to make peace with Dolan.

"Why would you bury the hatchet with someone who dragged you out of the place?" he told TMZ.

Oakley played 10 seasons with the Knicks, earning an All-Star appearance in 1993-94, but his relationship with current ownership appears forever shattered.