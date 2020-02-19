Ryan Newman 'Continues to Show Great Improvement' After Scary Daytona 500 Crash

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2020

Ryan Newman prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 301 auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Sunday, July 16, 2017.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Ryan Newman continues to make positive progress two days after a fiery crash during the final lap at the Daytona 500. 

Per Roush Fenway Racing, Newman "continues to show great improvement" and is walking around Halifax Medical Center where he's been recovering from the crash:

Newman was in the lead on the final lap when Ryan Blaney's car made contact with his, causing the No. 6 car to crash into the wall before flipping over and getting slammed into by Corey LaJoie as he was in midair. 

As track workers made their way to pull Newman out, the car was on fire and leaking fuel. Roush Fenway Racing announced that he was being treated at Halifax Medical Center in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Newman was able to start communicating with family and doctors on Tuesday, per Roush Fenway

The track workers had to cut the roof off of the car to get Newman out of his vehicle. There is no indication at this point when he could be released from the hospital. 

Related

    What Are Cavs Doing with Love and Drummond?

    Was Altman's bizarre deadline deal the start of a bigger plan?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    What Are Cavs Doing with Love and Drummond?

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cavs Part Ways with Beilein

    Head coach John Beilein is leaving Cleveland; J.B. Bickerstaff will take over

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Report: Cavs Part Ways with Beilein

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams Stuck in Salary-Cap Hell 👿

    @MikeTanier tells us which teams will pay for their financial sins in free agency

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Teams Stuck in Salary-Cap Hell 👿

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest NBA Mock Draft 📝

    @Jonwass helps you pass the time during All-Star break with his full first-round mock ⬇️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Latest NBA Mock Draft 📝

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report