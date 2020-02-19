Ryan Newman 'Continues to Show Great Improvement' After Scary Daytona 500 Crash

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Ryan Newman continues to make positive progress two days after a fiery crash during the final lap at the Daytona 500.

Per Roush Fenway Racing, Newman "continues to show great improvement" and is walking around Halifax Medical Center where he's been recovering from the crash:

Newman was in the lead on the final lap when Ryan Blaney's car made contact with his, causing the No. 6 car to crash into the wall before flipping over and getting slammed into by Corey LaJoie as he was in midair.

As track workers made their way to pull Newman out, the car was on fire and leaking fuel. Roush Fenway Racing announced that he was being treated at Halifax Medical Center in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Newman was able to start communicating with family and doctors on Tuesday, per Roush Fenway.

The track workers had to cut the roof off of the car to get Newman out of his vehicle. There is no indication at this point when he could be released from the hospital.