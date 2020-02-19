Robin van Persie Says Manchester United Must Give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Time

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has called for the club to stick with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the long term.

The Dutchman spoke about the difficulties the club have endured since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013:

He told Omnisport (h/t Goal's Chris Myson):

"Especially after Alex Ferguson left, everyone realised that it would be tough to stick to that level that Ferguson achieved for all of those years.

"I think everyone could see that. Now [David] Moyes has been there, [Louis] van Gaal, [Jose] Mourinho and Solskjaer.

"Ferguson took time to adjust and get to a certain level. I don't think that it's ideal for the club to keep changing the manager every one or two years.

"If you go for Solskjaer, go for him and give him time, that is what I think because the club needs to find some stability."

Van Persie's comments come after he was critical of Solskjaer following United's 2-0 defeat to another of his former clubs, Arsenal:

The Norwegian had a spiky response when the comments were put to him in a press conference:

David Moyes succeeded Ferguson at Old Trafford in 2013, but he was sacked before the end of his first season in charge after the club failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Louis van Gaal took United back to the top four the following season. In his second campaign, he won the FA Cup but was sacked after the club finished fifth having scored just 49 goals in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho guided the Red Devils to the UEFA Europa League and the EFL Cup in his first campaign in charge and to second in the Premier League in his second, but he was replaced by Solskjaer last season after a poor start.

Since Solskjaer became United's permanent boss in March, he hasn't been overly convincing, either.

The team have won just 12 of his 34 Premier League games in charge in that time. This season, they've failed to find the net on 11 occasions in all competitions.

However, United have made some strong permanent acquisitions under Solskjaer; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

They've also moved on a number of players who were not contributing enough or past their best, such as Matteo Darmian and Ashley Young. Their squad is thin, but it's a work in progress heading in the right direction.

Under Solskjaer this season, United have beaten Chelsea three times, Manchester City twice, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur once apiece, and they're the only side to avoid defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League.

United are two points off fifth place—which will likely carry a UEFA Champions League place this season because of second-place City's European ban—with 12 matches remaining.