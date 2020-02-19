Gerard Pique Calls Journalist Defending Barcelona President Bartomeu a 'Puppet'

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Gerard Pique has added more fuel to the controversy surrounding Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, calling a journalist defending him a "puppet" on social media.

The Spanish Football Podcast shared the tweet:

According to AS' Santi Gimenez, the reporter, Marcal Lorente, is a defender of Bartomeu and spoke of "knowing the inner workings of Barca and being able to 'identify' with those who want to destroy" it. That prompted Pique's reply.

The defender's tweet came after a reported meeting between himself, other captains, manager Quique Setien and Bartomeu, in which the latter explained himself.

Radio station SER (h/t Gimenez) has accused Bartomeu of running a campaign against several figures at the club, including Pique and Lionel Messi, by hiring a media company called I3 Venture.

The company supposedly created online accounts that would protect the reputation of Bartomeu and deflect attention by attacking others. The president has denied those accusations, saying he did hire the company, but only to provide social services for the club:

Per ESPN FC's Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden, the Blaugrana have threatened legal action over the accusations. SER provided a further report, although sports writer Andrew Gaffney didn't see any proof in them:

According to ESPN FC, one of the criticisms allegedly aimed at Pique involved his organising the new Davis Cup, which changed format in 2019.

Club legends Xavi Hernandez, Carles Puyol and Pep Guardiola were reportedly also targets, as well as presidential candidates Agusti Benedito and Victor Font. The former has threatened legal action against Bartomeu if the allegations are proven.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It's but the latest controversy in what has been an arduous season for the Catalans. Earlier this month, RAC-1 (h/t Juan Jimenez of AS) reported Bartomeu had to schedule an urgent meeting to clear the air between Messi and director Eric Abidal.

The latter gave an interview in which he said some players didn't work had enough under former manager Ernesto Valverde, who was sacked in January. That prompted a response from Messi on Instagram, asking to name the players.

On the pitch, Barcelona have stabilised since Valverde's sacking, winning their last three La Liga matches.