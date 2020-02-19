Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland Says He Must Improve After PSG Brace

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland spoke to reporters after scoring a brace in the 2-1 UEFA Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain, saying he still has much to improve on and that the tie is far from over.

The 19-year-old is not about to let the success go to his head, per Goal: "I am glad about the man of the match award but feel like I still can do a lot better. I have to play better at this level, have to work hard to improve. The result is quite a dangerous one, as PSG has a very strong team and can still go through in the return leg."

The Norwegian bagged two second-half goals, sandwiched around Neymar's equaliser. The second goal was particularly good (U.S./UK viewers only):

By netting twice, the former Red Bull Salzburg striker took his tally in the competition to 10 goals. He has outscored two of Spain's biggest clubs on his own:

Haaland's overall numbers are incredible:

Because UEFA did away with the cup-tied regulations in 2018, he was able to become the first player to score for two clubs in a single Champions League campaign.

He jointly leads this year's Champions League scoring charts, tied with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

Haaland hasn't skipped a beat since moving from Austria to Germany in January, with an incredible eight Bundesliga goals in just five total appearances. Only Bayer Leverkusen have been able to shut him out since the transfer to BVB.

He stood out for more than just his goals on Tuesday, however. Haaland showed off strong technical ability and a good defensive work ethic, to go with world-class athleticism:

The 2-1 win puts Dortmund in a great position to add to PSG's Champions League misery. Les Parisiens have been knocked out of the competition in the round of 16 in three straight seasons, and they once again fell short of expectations on Tuesday.

Neymar scored but also showed signs of rust after not appearing in a match since the 5-0 win over Montpellier on February 1. Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria were mostly kept quiet.

PSG have a 10-point lead in the Ligue 1 title race and can start their preparations for the return leg on March 11 early. Dortmund have no such luxury, sitting four points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern.

BVB's next three outings will be against Werder Bremen, Freiburg and Borussia Monchengladbach before the return leg in Paris.