Eric Bledsoe Ruled out for Bucks vs. Nuggets Due to Knee Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 10, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 12: Eric Bledsoe #6 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on February 12, 2020 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe will not play Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reported the news, noting Bledsoe is out with "right knee; effusion."

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said, "I don't know what it is except for it's what Bled has. I'm a little embarrassed to say I mean that. ... He's had a little bit of this just, really, probably the year and a half I've been here."

Bledsoe, 30, is averaging 15.4 points and 5.4 assists for the 53-11 Bucks, who own the NBA's best record for the second straight year.

He's played a crucial part in the Bucks becoming a league powerhouse over the past few years. NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo deserves the most credit, but Bledsoe, Khris Middleton and a deep and talented supporting cast have all excelled.

Of note, Bledsoe plays hard on both ends, notably landing on the All-Defensive team in 2018-19.

The point guard hasn't missed much time in recent years because of injury.

He suffered a right fibula avulsion fracture on Dec. 13 in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies and missed eight contests but has been largely healthy otherwise.

Bledsoe missed four games in 2018-19, but two were for rest. The others were due to Achilles soreness and a sore back.

The Bucks are particularly limited Monday, as Antetokounmpo is sidelined with a knee injury and George Hill is dealing with a leg injury.

Related

    NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL Statement

    Leagues release joint statement announcing they're closing locker rooms to media due to coronavirus outbreak

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL Statement

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucks Feel There's 'Great Chance' of New Contract with Giannis

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    Bucks Feel There's 'Great Chance' of New Contract with Giannis

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Plans for Coronavirus

    • Only players and team personnel in locker room • 6 to 8 feet between players and media

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    Report: NBA Plans for Coronavirus

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucks’ 5 Observations, Including Slump Season

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    Bucks’ 5 Observations, Including Slump Season

    Brew Hoop
    via Brew Hoop