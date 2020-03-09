Eric Bledsoe Ruled out for Bucks vs. Nuggets Due to Knee Injury

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe will not play Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reported the news, noting Bledsoe is out with "right knee; effusion."

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said, "I don't know what it is except for it's what Bled has. I'm a little embarrassed to say I mean that. ... He's had a little bit of this just, really, probably the year and a half I've been here."

Bledsoe, 30, is averaging 15.4 points and 5.4 assists for the 53-11 Bucks, who own the NBA's best record for the second straight year.

He's played a crucial part in the Bucks becoming a league powerhouse over the past few years. NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo deserves the most credit, but Bledsoe, Khris Middleton and a deep and talented supporting cast have all excelled.

Of note, Bledsoe plays hard on both ends, notably landing on the All-Defensive team in 2018-19.

The point guard hasn't missed much time in recent years because of injury.

He suffered a right fibula avulsion fracture on Dec. 13 in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies and missed eight contests but has been largely healthy otherwise.

Bledsoe missed four games in 2018-19, but two were for rest. The others were due to Achilles soreness and a sore back.

The Bucks are particularly limited Monday, as Antetokounmpo is sidelined with a knee injury and George Hill is dealing with a leg injury.