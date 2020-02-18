Russell Westbrook Estimates James Harden Spends $500K Annually on Clothes

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Houston Rockets All-Star guard Russell Westbrook divulged Tuesday that teammate James Harden spares no expense when it comes to fashion.

In an interview with Mark Anthony Green of GQ, Westbrook estimated Harden spends a "minimum" of $500,000 per year on clothes.

Harden didn't deny it, but he suggested that Westbrook isn't far behind at "$300K to $350K."

The NBA is a fashion-forward league, and there is little doubt Harden and Westbrook are two of the biggest names that get people talking with their clothing choices.

While the amount they spend may seem exorbitant to some, it is merely a drop in the bucket when considering how much money they bring in annually.

Harden is in the midst of a four-year, $171 million contract that will pay him over $40 million in each of the next three seasons if he picks up his player option for 2022-23.

Westbrook signed a five-year, $206.8 million extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017, and like Harden, he is set to make over $40 million in each of the next three campaigns.

Harden and Westbrook are both one-time NBA MVPs on the court, and they dress like MVPs off the court as well.

Despite their individual success, neither Harden nor Westbrook have ever won an NBA championship.

Fashion clearly means a lot to both players, but if they had to trade in their wardrobes to guarantee a Rockets title in 2020, one can only assume that they'd do so in a heartbeat.